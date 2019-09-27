Foo Fighters drop surprise EP with covers of Arcade Fire, Dead Kennedys: Stream

Foo Fighters have delivered another surprise new EP, the latest in their Foo Files archive series. This one, entitled 01070725, centers around their 2007 album Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace and features rarities and live performances from the era.

The live material on the collection comes in the form of two cover songs. The first is a performance of Arcade Fire’s “Keep the Car Running” recorded at BBC Radio 1’s Six Weeks of Summer in 2007. They even had an accordion player to keep things as true to the Canadian indie outfit’s original as possible.



Following that is the Foos’ performance of “Holiday in Cambodia” by Dead Kennedys at the 2007 MTV VMAs. And you’re not going crazy — that’s definitely not Dave Grohl singing lead. It’s actually System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian, who joined the band for the rendition.

Rounding out the EP is “The Pretender” B-side “If Ever”, a bonus track from the Japanese edition of Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace called “Seda”, and a demo version of the album track “Come Alive”. Stream the whole thing below.

01070725 follows last week’s Live at Roswell EP and the first Foo File, July’s 00950025. Foo Fighters will be releasing more archival goodies in the run-up to next year’s 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut, so stay tuned.