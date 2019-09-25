Freddie Gibbs announces “The Album of the Year Tour” in support of Bandana

Freddie Gibbs has announced a fall tour in support of Bandana, his collaborative album with producer extraordinaire Madlib.

“The Album of the Year Tour” spans 17 dates, kicking off in Minneapolis on November 11th and wrapping in Denver on December 3rd. Gibbs will be joined on the road by Cousin Stizz, Benny the Butcher, and Conway the Machine.

Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, September 27th. Get them here.

Gibbs and Madlib’s second collaborative album, Bandana, dropped back in June. The hip-hop duo recruited quite a roster of features for the album, including Killer Mike, Pusha-T, Yasiin Bey (a.k.a. Mos Def), and Black Thought. Earlier this month, they dropped the video for “Half Manne Half Cocaine”, which stars comedian Eric Andre. Check that clip out beneath Gibbs’ full tour itinerary.

Freddie Gibbs 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

10/22 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

10/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2 ^

10/24 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

10/26 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town $

10/28 – Paris, FR @ Yoyo $

10/29 – Bruxelles, BE @ Le Botanique

10/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg $

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus $

11/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

11/04 – Zurich, CH @ Plaza

11/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Cabooze *%

11/12 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ TBA *#%

11/15-16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Adult Swim Festival

11/14 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *#

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ TBA

11/17 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall *

11/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ TBA

11/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Life #

11/22 – Silver Springs, MD @ TBA *

11/23 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *#

11/24 – Charleston, SC @ TBA *

11/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage Theater *#

11/29 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live *

11/30 – Austin, TX @ TBA *

12/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

12/03 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom *%

12/29 – Prince Valley, NZ @ Robrosa Station

01/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Coburg Veladrome

01/02 – Newstead, AU @ The Triffid, Brisbane

01/04 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

^ = w/ Jay Prince

* = w/ Cousin Stizz

# = w/ Benny the Butcher

$ = w/ Conway the Machine