Freddie Mercury’s solo career collected in new box set Never Boring

Freddie Mercury

With everyone’s current nostalgic obsession with the past, it’s like Freddie Mercury is in retrograde. The Queen frontman has been having a posthumous moment, buoyed by the success of Bohemian Rhapsody and renewed appreciation for his general awesomeness. Now, the late icon will be celebrated with a new box set comprising his solo work. Arriving via Hollywood and Mercury Records, the Never Boring collection arrives on October 11th, which would have been Mercury’s 73rd birthday.

The title comes from a conversation Mercury had with his manager just days before he died: “You can do anything with my work,” he said, “but never make me boring.” Inspired by that spirit, Never Boring collects Mercury’s solo performances from 1984 to 1988. It was produced by Justin Shirley-Smith, Kris Fredriksson, and Joshua Macrae, who co-produced the official Bohemian Rhapsody film soundtrack. Rami Malek, who won on Oscar for his portrayal of Mercury, wrote the introduction for the box set.



Of his solo work, Mercury once said, “I had a lot of ideas bursting to get out, and there were a lot of musical territories I wanted to explore which I really couldn’t do within Queen. I wanted to cover such things as reggae rhythms and I did a couple of tracks with an orchestra.”

The collection spans 32 tracks over three CDs. That includes a new mix of Mercury’s only solo album, 1985’s Mr. Bad Guy; a 12-track collection of his greatest solo performances; and a special edition of his classical collaboration with opera singer Montserrat Caballé, Barcelona. Never Boring also boasts the recently discovered version of “Time Waits for No One”. For the more visually inclined, the collection comes with a Blu-ray/DVD and a 120-page book featuring rare and unpublished photos.

Never Boring is available for pre-order now. Take a look at the artwork and tacklists below.

Never Boring Box Set Artwork:

Never Boring Tracklist:

01. The Great Pretender

02. I Was Born To Love You

03. Barcelona

04. In My Defence

05. Love Kills

06. How Can I Go On (Single Version)

07. Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow

08. Living On My Own (Radio Mix)

09. The Golden Boy (Single Edit)

10. Time Waits For No One

11. She Blows Hot And Cold

12. Made In Heaven

Mr. Bad Guy Special Edition Tracklist:

01. Let’s Turn It On

02. Made In Heaven

03. I Was Born To Love You

04. Foolin’ Around

05. Your Kind Of Lover

06.Mr. Bad Guy

07. Man Made Paradise

08. There Must Be More To Life Than This

09. Living On My Own

10. My Love Is Dangerous

11. Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow

Barcelona Special Edition Traklist:

01. Barcelona

02. La Japonaise

03. The Fallen Priest

04. Ensueño

05. The Golden Boy

06. Guide Me Home

07. How Can I Go On

08. Exercises In Free LoveY

09. Overture Piccante

Never Boring Blue-ray/DVD Tracklist:

01. Made In Heaven

02. The Great Pretender

03. Living On My Own

04. Barcelona

05. I Was Born To Love You

06. Time Waits For No One

07. In My Defence

08. Living On My Own (Radio Mix)

09. The Golden Boy (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

10. How Can I Go On (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

11. Barcelona (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

12.Bonus Videos

13. Freddie Mercury & Dave Clark “Time” Interview

14. The Great Pretender (Extended Version)

15. Barcelona (Ku Klub performance, Ibiza)