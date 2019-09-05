Menu

Freddie Mercury’s solo career collected in new box set Never Boring

Never Boring includes an intro by Rami Malek and arrives on the late icon's 73rd birthday

by
on September 05, 2019, 2:26pm
Freddie Mercury New Box Set Never Boring
Freddie Mercury

With everyone’s current nostalgic obsession with the past, it’s like Freddie Mercury is in retrograde. The Queen frontman has been having a posthumous moment, buoyed by the success of Bohemian Rhapsody and renewed appreciation for his general awesomeness. Now, the late icon will be celebrated with a new box set comprising his solo work. Arriving via Hollywood and Mercury Records, the Never Boring collection arrives on October 11th, which would have been Mercury’s 73rd birthday.

The title comes from a conversation Mercury had with his manager just days before he died: “You can do anything with my work,” he said, “but never make me boring.” Inspired by that spirit, Never Boring collects Mercury’s solo performances from 1984 to 1988. It was produced by Justin Shirley-Smith, Kris Fredriksson, and Joshua Macrae, who co-produced the official Bohemian Rhapsody film soundtrack. Rami Malek, who won on Oscar for his portrayal of Mercury, wrote the introduction for the box set.

Of his solo work, Mercury once said, “I had a lot of ideas bursting to get out, and there were a lot of musical territories I wanted to explore which I really couldn’t do within Queen. I wanted to cover such things as reggae rhythms and I did a couple of tracks with an orchestra.”

(Buy: Tickets to Queen + Adam Lambert’s Upcoming Shows)

The collection spans 32 tracks over three CDs. That includes a new mix of Mercury’s only solo album, 1985’s Mr. Bad Guy; a 12-track collection of his greatest solo performances; and a special edition of his classical collaboration with opera singer Montserrat Caballé, Barcelona. Never Boring also boasts the recently discovered version of “Time Waits for No One”. For the more visually inclined, the collection comes with a Blu-ray/DVD and a 120-page book featuring rare and unpublished photos.

Never Boring is available for pre-order now. Take a look at the artwork and tacklists below.

Never Boring Box Set Artwork:

Freddie Mercury Never Boring Box Set

Never Boring Tracklist:
01. The Great Pretender
02. I Was Born To Love You
03. Barcelona
04. In My Defence
05. Love Kills
06. How Can I Go On (Single Version)
07. Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow
08. Living On My Own (Radio Mix)
09. The Golden Boy (Single Edit)
10. Time Waits For No One
11. She Blows Hot And Cold
12. Made In Heaven
Mr. Bad Guy Special Edition Tracklist:
01. Let’s Turn It On
02. Made In Heaven
03. I Was Born To Love You
04. Foolin’ Around
05. Your Kind Of Lover
06.Mr. Bad Guy
07. Man Made Paradise
08. There Must Be More To Life Than This
09. Living On My Own
10. My Love Is Dangerous
11. Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow
Barcelona Special Edition Traklist:
01. Barcelona
02. La Japonaise
03. The Fallen Priest
04. Ensueño
05. The Golden Boy
06. Guide Me Home
07. How Can I Go On
08. Exercises In Free LoveY
09. Overture Piccante
Never Boring Blue-ray/DVD Tracklist:
01. Made In Heaven
02. The Great Pretender
03. Living On My Own
04. Barcelona
05. I Was Born To Love You
06. Time Waits For No One
07. In My Defence
08. Living On My Own (Radio Mix)
09. The Golden Boy (La Nit performance, Barcelona)
10. How Can I Go On (La Nit performance, Barcelona)
11. Barcelona (La Nit performance, Barcelona)
12.Bonus Videos
13. Freddie Mercury & Dave Clark “Time” Interview
14. The Great Pretender (Extended Version)
15. Barcelona (Ku Klub performance, Ibiza)
