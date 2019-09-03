Future Islands debut seven new songs live in Northampton: Watch

Future Islands, photo by Ben Kaye

It’s been two years since Future Islands’ last album, The Far Field, but it appears a follow-up LP is on the way. During a concert in Northampton, Massachusetts on Sunday, the synthpop group debuted not one, not two, but seven new songs.

According to fans, the fresh tracks are called “Hit the Coast”, “The Painter”, “Born in a War”, and “Thrill”. Other reported songs named “B. Ham”, “Moonlight”, and “Plastic Beach” were also played during their 22-song set.



(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

The evening also featured catalog staples like “Seasons (Waiting on You)” and “Time on Her Side”, as well as a four-track encore that closed with the Baltimore band’s 2008 track “Beach Foam”.

Catch fan-caught footage below (via Stereogum).

Future Islands have a couple more US tour dates this month, tickets for which can be purchased here.