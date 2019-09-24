Gatecreeper, photo by Hayley Rippy

Gatecreeper will release their new album, Deserted, next month via Relapse Records. In advance of the LP, the death-metal act has unveiled the video for the crushing new single “From the Ashes”.

The Arizona band conjures a crushing combo of classic tones and deathly imagery, spearheading the current “old-school death metal” revival alongside likeminded young bands such as Blood Incantation and Tomb Mold. “From the Ashes” is arguably Gatecreeper’s catchiest track to date.



Directed by Ian Shelton, the video takes place in the midst of the red earth of Gatecreeper’s home state. A protagonist traverses through trash and rubble only to find the remains of a past life. Meanwhile, the band performs amidst the arid landscape in a callback to Slayer’s Egyptian escapade in “Seasons in the Abyss”, proving that heavy metal in the desert always looks cool.

(Buy: Tickets to Gatecreeper’s Upcoming Tour Dates)

“’From the Ashes’ is the most anthemic song we have ever written,” vocalist Chase Mason stated. “Although we have flirted with the idea in the past, there are more melodic guitar leads in this song than ever before. I’d say this one is primed and ready for the European Metal Festival circuit.”

Gatecreeper head out for a co-headlining North American tour with labelmates Exhumed later this fall in support of Deserted. The new album arrives October 4th, with pre-orders currently available.