Apple TV+ is rebooting ’90s mystery teen show Ghostwriter

Apple’s new TV streaming service officially launches in November with both new and nostalgic programming. Along with fresh original series like The Morning Show and See starring Jason Momoa, Apple TV+ is rebooting the ’90s teen show Ghostwriter.

The original Ghostwriter aired from 1992 through 1995. It followed a group of young friends that solved local mysteries with the help of a ghost. The ghost detective would assist by spelling out clues — hence the show’s name Ghostwriter.



Apple is taking a much different approach to its “reimagined” reboot, however. According to a statement from the company, the updated series features teens “brought together by a mysterious ghost in a neighborhood bookstore.” They’re then charged with “releasing fictional characters from works of literature.”

The new Ghostwriter reboot is being written and directed by Luke Matheny of The Dangerous Book for Boys fame, per Deadline. Apple was able to secure rights to the Ghostwriter show after entering into a deal with the series’ original producers, Sesame Workshop (formerly Children’s Television Workshop). That contract should ensure plenty more children’s and teen content on Apple TV+.

The reboot premieres November 1st, the same day Apple TV+ makes its debut. Update: Watch a teaser trailer for the reboot below.

Below revisit an original episode of Ghostwriter.