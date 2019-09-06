Goals: Elderly woman rocking out at Slipknot show proves metal is ageless: Watch

Elderly Fan, via YouTube: Caters Clips / Slipknot, photo by Johnny Perilla

If you’re wondering if you’ll still be going to metal shows when you’re 70, 80, or even 90 years old, an elderly woman at a recent Slipknot show should serve as your inspiration.

While Slipknot were performing during their headlining set at their “Knotfest Roadshow” stop at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, an enthusiastic lady in her golden years clapped along with a wide smile on her face.



Sandwiched in a sea of Maggots — as the masked band’s fans are affectionately called — the pint-sized senior seems completely enthralled with Corey Taylor and company as they closed out their blistering set. It doesn’t quite look like her earplugs are in correctly, but at least she was watching out for her hearing.

(Buy: Tickets to Slipknot’s Upcoming Shows)

So, there you go. There’s no age limit when it comes to appreciating heavy music. Just remember, some of the greatest metal and rock musicians of all time are now senior citizens, and still going strong, including 70-year-old Ozzy Osbourne, 68-year-old Rob Halford, and 200-year-old Keith Richards.

Slipknot’s “Knotfest Roadshow” tour ends this weekend in The Woodlands, Texas. The band will be back on the road this fall playing the Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals, as well as supporting Metallica on tour in Australia and New Zealand. They’ve also announce a 2020 European tour with Behemoth. Pick up tickets here.