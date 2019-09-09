Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy tease collaborative tour

It looks like pop punk and nerd rock fans are in for one helluva tour. On social media, Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy are teasing a collaborative jaunt that appears to be called the “Hella Mega Tour”.

As Rock Sound points out, the buzz began when Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong tagged Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and FOB’s Pete Wentz in response to a since-deleted Instagram post from The Office star Rainn Wilson. “Hella mega,” wrote Armstrong — and the Internet sleuths were off to the races.



Soon, fans uncovered Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages for the “Hella Mega Tour”. Nothing much appears on any of the platforms, though there was one video posted on the Instagram page. It featured Armstrong sporting a shirt with the Weezer and Fall Out Boy logos drawn on it as he sang an acoustic version of “Wake Me Up When September Ends”. He changed the song’s lyrics to, “Wake me up on September 10th,” implying that big news is dropping tomorrow. The clip ends with Tré Cool smashing his bandmate’s guitar.

That’s not the only viral teasing the bands have done. Some fans have reported receiving packages of merch with the names and images of the three groups mismatched. The shipping address points back to the Los Angeles office of Crush Music, which just so happens to be the management company that represents Green Day, FOB, and Weezer.

The final piece of the puzzle has to be the most frustrating, as HellaMegaTour.com is an active website. However, it’s password protected, and all you can see is a GIF of Dwight Schrute. Fans have been trying their best to crack the code, but as of this writing it’s still locked up. And what does Rainn Wilson/Dwight have to do with all this?!

(There’s also some chatter out there speculating that the three “mystery musical guests” Jimmy Kimmel Live has lined up beginning on September 10th could in fact be Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer.)

Thankfully, it looks like we only have one more day of mystery before the “Hella Mega Tour” gets officially announced. In the meantime, Weezer is the only one of the three bands with any tour dates currently scheduled; get tickets to their shows here.