Greta Thunberg responds to viral video: “From now on I’ll be doing death metal only”

Greta Thunberg, via YouTube

Greta Thunberg recently made headlines with an impassioned speech at the United Nations, which inspired a YouTuber to create a death-metal version of the appearance. Now, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist says she’s embracing her newfound “death metal” appeal.

John Meredith, a drummer for the New York metal band Suaka, created the video “Greta Thunberg Sings Swedish Death Metal”. He told Rolling Stone, “When I saw her speech, I was very impressed by her passion and outrage. And the words she chose just evoked the darkness of the metal music I love: Entombed, Gojira, At the Gates, Sepultura.”



Thunberg delivered her speech with intensity and anger as she admonished world leaders for their lack of action on climate change, repeatedly saying, “How dare you!” The UN address stirred up a wide range of reactions: Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale praised Thunberg as a “modern-day Joan of Arc”, while President Tump mocked her, tweeting, “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

Meredith disclosed that he tried to manipulate Thunberg’s voice, but ultimately had to dub in his own growling vocals. As for his objective, he explained, “I guess I didn’t really have a specific intent other than to turn her brutal words into a metal song.”

Whatever his intention, the video caught the attention of Thunberg herself, who shared the clip, and tweeted, “I have moved on from this climate thing… From now on I will be doing death metal only!!”

Meredith, meanwhile, is getting his own share of pushback from metal purists who claim his video is more “black metal” than “Swedish death metal.” He said, “I’ve seen so many comments, saying, ‘This is not Swedish Death Metal.’ It’s probably more ‘black metal’ maybe, but the title is also a nod to her country of origin.”

The viral video has garnered more than 2 million views in less than a week. See it below, along with Thunberg’s aforementioned tweet.