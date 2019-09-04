Gretel and Hansel trailer adds terror and Sophia Lillis to the twisted fantasy tale: Watch

Sophia Lillis just can’t shake off those monsters. After battling Pennywise for two long chapters of It, she now has to contend with a pesky witch in Oz Perkins’ Gretel and Hansel. Today, Orion Pictures has shared the first trailer of the legendary fable’s twisted retelling.

Similar to his past ventures, particularly 2015’s The Blackcoat’s Daughter and 2016’s I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, this one looks like another unnerving slow burn from Perkins. At the very least, it should be a spookier-than-usual bedtime story.



Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis:

A long time ago in a distant fairytale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.

Gretel and Hansel hits theaters January 31st, 2020.