Grimes premieres video for new song “Violence”: Watch

Grimes, via Twitter

Grimes is back with a new single called “Violence”. It’s a collaboration with techno producer i_o, and comes accompanied with a corresponding music video. In true Grimes fashion, the clip is filled with fantastical imagery featuring a group of sword-wielding women dancing in a Greek temple. Watch it below.

“Violence” is expected to appear on Grimes’ new album, Miss_Anthropocene, alongside her “We Appreciate Power” single from last November. It follows Art Angels, her insanely good 2015 LP that she recently called “a piece of crap”.



Despite remaining so quiet about her own music the last few months, Grimes has kept rather busy working with others. She collaborated with Bring Me the Horizon on “Nihilist Blues”, as well as linked up with Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence on “The Medicine Does Not Control Me”. She also leaked her own “Pretty Dark” demo in March.