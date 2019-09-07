Guns N’ Roses announce 2019 tour openers

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Later this month, Guns N’ Roses will kick off the latest leg of their “Not In This Lifetime Tour”. As announced today, Shooter Jennings, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Blackberry Smoke, Dirty Honey, and Bishop Gunn will each take a turn serving as the opening act.

The tour kicks off September 25th in Charlotte, NC. In between a string of arena shows, the band will make festival appearances at Louisville’s Louder Than Life Festival, Austin City Limits, and Voodoo Music Experience in New Orleans.



You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.

Guns N’ Roses 2019 Tour Dates:

09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/07 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena #

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/15 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena $

10/13 – Manchester, TN @ Exit 111 Festival

10/18 – Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Jalisco

10/20 – Tijuana, MX @ Estadio Caliente

10/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena *

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music Experience

10/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena *

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace %

11/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace %

^ = w/ Shooter Jennings

# = w/ Bishop Gunn

$ = w/ Blackberry Smoke

* = w/Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

% = w/ Dirty Honey