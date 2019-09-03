Guns N’ Roses, The Strokes to play Lollapalooza South American festivals: Report

Guns N Roses and The Strokes, photo by Heather Kaplan

Guns N’ Roses and The Strokes are reportedly set to headline Lollapalooza’s South American festivals next year, according to a new report from Brazilian newspaper Destak.

Festivals in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile will take place concurrently on the weekend of March 27th-29th, 2020. Lollapalooza Brasil will follow the next weekend (April 3rd-5th) in São Paulo. Official lineup announcements for all three music festivals are traditionally made in November.



Destak’s report also names Billie Eilish and Charli XCX as two other artists who will appear at Lollapalooza’s South American festivals.

Watch The Strokes perform “Reptilia” at Lollapalooza Argentina in 2017: