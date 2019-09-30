Menu
Freddy vs. Jason Emerged as the Final Girl of Development Hell

The Halloweenies hike over to Camp Crystal Lake to dissect this 2003 blockbuster

on September 30, 2019, 4:52pm
Place your bets: The Halloweenies have headed to Camp Crystal Lake for a brawl to end all brawls: 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason. Yes, the long-teased sequel that mixed two of the largest horror franchises of all time: A Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th.

Over a smoldering fire, the group discusses the wild origins of the blockbuster production, the weird Kevin Smith homage (?) in the character Freeburg, the far-from-PC dialogue, and, of course, the potential of a Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash sequel.

Grab a ‘mallow and listen above.

