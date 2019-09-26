Posthumous Harry Nilsson album Losst and Founnd due out in November

Harry Nilsson

Everybody’s talking about Harry Nilsson again, because he has a posthumous new album on the way. Omnivore Recordings has announced a forthcoming release from the late, great songwriter entitled Losst and Founnd. Due out on November 22nd, the collection is being previewed with the title track and “U.C.L.A.”.

Recorded around the time of his passing in 1994, Losst and Founnd is the first release attributed to Nilsoon since 1980’s Flash Harry. Produced by Mark Hudson (Ringo Starr, Aerosmith), the album contains nine original tunes from Nilsson and a pair of covers by Jimmy Webb and Yoko Ono. The likes of Van Dyke Parks, drummer Jim Keltner, and Nilsson’s son, Kiefo, worked together to finish the album for release.



Speaking to the Washington Post, Kiefo said Losst and Founnd is “a good representation of what my dad was doing and where his artistry was at this point.” The elder Nilsson was known for the sense of humor he instilled in his songs, and Kiefo feels these newly revealed tracks express that best. “That’s what he leaves behind,” he said.

As for the new singles, “Lost and Found” has a ’90s feel, equipped with a big buoyancy and a clean guitar riff. “U.C.L.A.”, meanwhile, has more of an early ’70s classic vibe, with the smallest curve of country loll to its movement. Listen to both songs below, followed by the Losst and Founnd artwork and tracklist.

Pre-orders for Nilsson’s Losst and Founnd on limited edition white vinyl are now available through Omnivore’s site.

Losst and Founnd Artwork:

Losst and Founnd Tracklist:

01 Lost and Found

02 Woman Oh Woman

03 U.C.L.A.

04 Hi-Heel Sneakers/Rescue Boy Medley

05 Lullabye

06 Animal Farm

07 Listen, the Snow Is Falling

08 Try

09 Love Is the Answer

10 Yo Dodger Blue

11 What Does a Woman See in a Man