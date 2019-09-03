HBO sets October premiere date for Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen

Watchmen (HBO)

The doomsday clock starts ticking this fall. HBO has announced an October 20th premiere date for Damon Lindelof’s upcoming superhero series Watchmen.

Described as more of a “remix” of Alan Moore’s classic comic series rather than a true sequel, HBO’s Watchmen picks up seven years after the original story left off. Superheroes have been outlawed because of their violent and destructive methods, while cops wear masks to protect their identities from would-be vigilantes. As costumed crimefighters re-emerge, a revolution begins to boil across the country.



Watchmen stars Regina King as Angela Abar, a Tulsa Police detective who takes on a masked alter ego; Don Johnson as her chief, Judd Crawford; Tim Blake Nelson as Looking Glass; Jeremy Irons as Adrian Veidt, aka Watchmen’s original anti-villain, Ozymandias; Jean Smart as FBI agent Laurie Blake, believed to actually be the comic’s Laurie Juspeczyk, aka Silk Spectre; Andrew Howard as Red Scare; and Louis Gossett Jr. in a role listed as “Old Man” but rumored to actually be the big, blue demigod himself, Dr. Manhattan. Robert Redford is also expected to appear playing a presidential version of himself. Recent CMA Awards nominees Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross provided the score.

According to IMDb, Season 1 of Watchmen will be made up of 10 hour-long episodes. Watch the premiere date announcement teaser below.

Revisit the full Watchmen Comic-Con trailer: