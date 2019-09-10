Howling Giant unveil video for new song “Cybermancer and the Doomsday Express”: Stream

Howling Giant, photo by Casey Moore

Nashville psych-metal band Howling Giant are gearing up to release their first full-length album, The Space Between Worlds. In advance of its release, they’ve teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the track “Cybermancer and the Doomsday Express”.

As they’ve done on their previous EPs, Howling Giant tackle sci-fi themes on The Space Between Worlds. The concept album “follows the story of a huntress who travels the infinite metaphysical worlds brought into being by the dreams of humankind.”



With all three members contributing vocals, Howling Giant are made up of guitarist Tom Polzine, drummer Zach Wheeler, and newest member, bassist Sebastian Baltes. Their unique sound combines elements of stoner rock, punk, and psychedelic metal.

Regarding the new track, Baltes tells us, “‘Cybermancer and the Doomsday Express’ is one of the dreams that our main character witnesses through a portal in her nexus world. Think car thief, but replace the El Camino in question with a 100-ton mech warrior that takes over his mind and leaves the already post-apocalyptic wasteland in shambles. This song is a riff-driven, heavy-hitting punk rock anthem.”

The Space Between Worlds arrives on September 27th via Blues Funeral Recordings, and is available for pre-order. Howling Giant will also hit the road for a string of fall tour dates. See the itinerary below.

Howling Giant 2019 Tour Dates:

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Highlands Taproom

09/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Healer

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Dirty Dungarees

09/26 – Canton, OH @ Buzzbin

09/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Howler’s

09/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Oliver Brewing

11/09 – Asheville, NC @ The Odditorium

11/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cobra *

* = with Horseburner