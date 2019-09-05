Iggy Pop In 10 Songs

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop has been hanging around the punk-rock conversation for so long that even his body has become a sort of living artifact, a street-walkin’ cheetah for naturalists to study in the flesh. Every sinewy muscle, every scar inflicted by a shard of broken glass is a product of a bygone era when sex, drugs, piss, and vinegar were the key ingredients in a rock ‘n’ roll song. Pop’s physique might belong in a museum or an art class, but his music still belongs on stage, or at least in a car stereo set to an ear-splitting volume.



Nearly half a century since his debut with The Stooges, the prolific punk provocateur remains as vital as ever. His latest release, entitled Free, both extends his legacy and gives it a kind of closing chapter. But before we close the book entirely, let’s look back on 10 songs that define Iggy Pop’s long career, from his early years with The Stooges to his wildly productive sojourn with David Bowie in Berlin.