Rob Zombie, Guns N' Roses, and Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photos by Amy Harris

The 2019 edition of the Louder Than Life festival took place in Louisville, Kentucky, over the weekend, featuring a massive lineup led by Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, and more.

Last year’s Louder Than Life was canceled just a few days before it was scheduled to begin as heavy rains and flooding deteriorated the grounds at Champions Park. This year, with the event moved to the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center, fans experienced unseasonably high temperatures in the mid 90s during all three days of the festival.



Friday’s lineup was headlined by Slipknot, who delivered a 17-song set heavy on songs from their 1999 self-titled album. In fact, the band only played two songs (“Solway Firth” and “Unsainted”) from their critically acclaimed new LP, We Are Not Your Kind. The masked metal act had the massive crowd in a frenzy throughout the performance.

The evening also featured Staind’s first full performance in five years, with Aaron Lewis and company playing a 12-song set including favorites like “Mudshovel”, “Outside”, and “It’s Been Awhile”.

Philip Anselmo & The Illegals played an eight-song set of Pantera classics, while GWAR delivered their usual bloody brand of carnage. Elsewhere, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Motionless in White, I Prevail, and more rocked the Friday crowd.

Saturday’s bill was topped by Guns N’ Roses, who didn’t pair down their setlist for the festival, delivering a whopping 28 songs. The show featured seven cuts from Appetite for Destruction, as well as covers of Soundgarden, The Who, Pink Floyd, and more.

Leading up to the GN’R set, an eclectic lineup of Godsmack, Ice Cube, Halestorm, Suicidal Tendencies, Dropkick Murphys, Stone Temple Pilots, Melvins, Suicidal Tendencies, and more led the Saturday lineup.

Sunday’s lineup was headlined by Disturbed and Rob Zombie, who played sets of 15 songs and 13 songs, respectively. Disturbed had the honor of closing out the fest, ending the night with their signature hit “Down With the Sickness”. Among Zombie’s highlights were the White Zombie classics “More Human Than Human” and “Thunder Kiss ’65”, as well as his set-closing solo hit “Dragula”.

Marilyn Manson delivered a greatest-hits set comprised of eight songs, including “The Dope Show”, “Antichrist Superstar”, and “The Beautiful People”. Another notable performance came from Deadland Ritual, the new supergroup featuring Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler.

Other Sunday performers included Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Sum 41, In This Moment, Ho99o9, and more.

See our photos of all three days at Louder Than Life, followed by fan-filmed videos of select performances.

Photo Gallery – 2019 Louder Than Life Fest (click to enlarge and scroll through):

All photos except Disturbed by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs)

Disturbed photos by Glenn Hirsch