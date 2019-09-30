Menu
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

In Photos: Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, and More Rock Louder Than Life Festival

Louisville fest also boasts Staind, Ice Cube, GWAR, Phil Anselmo, Melvins, Godsmack, Deadland Ritual, Halestorm, more

by
on September 30, 2019, 4:53pm
0 comments
Louder Than Life 2019 headliners
Rob Zombie, Guns N' Roses, and Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photos by Amy Harris

The 2019 edition of the Louder Than Life festival took place in Louisville, Kentucky, over the weekend, featuring a massive lineup led by Slipknot, Guns N’ Roses, Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Disturbed, and more.

Last year’s Louder Than Life was canceled just a few days before it was scheduled to begin as heavy rains and flooding deteriorated the grounds at Champions Park. This year, with the event moved to the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center, fans experienced unseasonably high temperatures in the mid 90s during all three days of the festival.

Friday’s lineup was headlined by Slipknot, who delivered a 17-song set heavy on songs from their 1999 self-titled album. In fact, the band only played two songs (“Solway Firth” and “Unsainted”) from their critically acclaimed new LP, We Are Not Your Kind. The masked metal act had the massive crowd in a frenzy throughout the performance.

The evening also featured Staind’s first full performance in five years, with Aaron Lewis and company playing a 12-song set including favorites like “Mudshovel”, “Outside”, and “It’s Been Awhile”.

Philip Anselmo & The Illegals played an eight-song set of Pantera classics, while GWAR delivered their usual bloody brand of carnage. Elsewhere, A Day To Remember, Chevelle, Motionless in White, I Prevail, and more rocked the Friday crowd.

Saturday’s bill was topped by Guns N’ Roses, who didn’t pair down their setlist for the festival, delivering a whopping 28 songs. The show featured seven cuts from Appetite for Destruction, as well as covers of Soundgarden, The Who, Pink Floyd, and more.

Leading up to the GN’R set, an eclectic lineup of Godsmack, Ice Cube, Halestorm, Suicidal Tendencies, Dropkick Murphys, Stone Temple Pilots, Melvins, Suicidal Tendencies, and more led the Saturday lineup.

Sunday’s lineup was headlined by Disturbed and Rob Zombie, who played sets of 15 songs and 13 songs, respectively. Disturbed had the honor of closing out the fest, ending the night with their signature hit “Down With the Sickness”. Among Zombie’s highlights were the White Zombie classics “More Human Than Human” and “Thunder Kiss ’65”, as well as his set-closing solo hit “Dragula”.

Marilyn Manson delivered a greatest-hits set comprised of eight songs, including “The Dope Show”, “Antichrist Superstar”, and “The Beautiful People”. Another notable performance came from Deadland Ritual, the new supergroup featuring Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler.

Other Sunday performers included Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Sum 41, In This Moment, Ho99o9, and more.

See our photos of all three days at Louder Than Life, followed by fan-filmed videos of select performances.

Photo Gallery – 2019 Louder Than Life Fest (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Slipknot at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Staind at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Phllip H. Anselmo at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Phllip H. Anselmo & The Illegals at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Phllip H. Anselmo & The Illegals at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Phllip H. Anselmo at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Phllip H. Anselmo at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Phllip H. Anselmo at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
New Years Day at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
New Years Day at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
New Years Day at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
New Years Day at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
New Years Day at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
New Years Day at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Motionless in White at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
I Prevail at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
I Prevail at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
I Prevail at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
I Prevail at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
I Prevail at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
I Prevail at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
GWAR at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Graveyard at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Graveyard at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Graveyard at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Graveyard at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
A Day to Remember at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
A Day to Remember at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
A Day to Remember at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
A Day to Remember at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harrisperforms during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
A Day to Remember at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harrisperforms during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Chevelle at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Chevelle at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Beartooth at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Beartooth at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Beartooth at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goersat Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Guns N’ Roses at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Guns N’ Roses at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Guns N’ Roses at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Guns N’ Roses at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Guns N’ Roses at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Guns N’ Roses at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
All Them Witches at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
All Them Witches at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
All Them Witches at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
All Them Witches at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Amigo the Devil at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Amigo the Devil at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Amigo the Devil at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Amigo the Devil at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Badflower at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Badflower performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Badflower at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Badflower at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dirty Honey at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dropkick Murphys at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dropkick Murphys at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dropkick Murphys at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dropkick Murphys at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Dropkick Murphys at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Godsmack at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm performs during Louder Than Life at Highland Festival Grounds at KY Expo Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Louisville, Ky.
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Halestorm at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ice Cube at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ice Cube at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ice Cube at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ice Cube at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Melvins at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Parlor Mob at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Parlor Mob at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Parlor Mob at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilotsat Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Stone Temple Pilots at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Suicidal Tendencies at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Suicidal Tendencies at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Suicidal Tendencies at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Suicidal Tendencies at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Suicidal Tendencies at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Suicidal Tendencies at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Festival goers at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Breaking Benjamin at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Breaking Benjamin at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Breaking Benjamin at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Breaking Benjamin at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Breaking Benjamin at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Matt Sorum of Deadland Ritual at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Geezer Butler of Deadland Ritual at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Deadland Ritual at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Deadland Ritual at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Deadland Ritual at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Steve Stevens of Deadland Ritual at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ded at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ded at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ded at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ded at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Demon Hunter at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Demon Hunter at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Demon Hunter at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Demon Hunter at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Demon Hunter at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Disturbed at Louder Than Life, photo by Glenn Hirsch
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Ho99o9 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Marilyn Manson at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Marilyn Manson at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
John 5 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Piggy D. at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Rob Zombie at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Rob Zombie at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Rob Zombie at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
John 5 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
John 5 and Rob Zombie at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
John 5 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
John 5 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Rob Zombie at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
Sum 41 at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
White Reaper at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
White Reaper at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
White Reaper at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
White Reaper at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
White Reaper at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris
White Reaper at Louder Than Life, photo by Amy Harris

All photos except Disturbed by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs)
Disturbed photos by Glenn Hirsch

Previous Story
Freddy vs. Jason Emerged as the Final Girl of Development Hell
Next Story
Rolling Loud Los Angeles 2019 lineup: Chance the Rapper, Future, ASAP Rocky to headline
No comments