James Blake performs “Are You in Love?” on Kimmel: Watch

James Blake on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

James Blake was scheduled to make an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, but those who tuned in only caught a glimpse of him on the couch before the end credits rolled. Kimmel’s interview with Joe Biden ran long, so Blake’s performance was cut for time. Thankfully, video of him singing “Are You in Love?” from this year’s stellar Assume Form has since made its way online.

Backed only by slight electric instrumentation, Blake’s pitch-perfect croons truly stole the show, his vibrato alone is something of a wonder. Donning a floral patterned button-up, the British singer and producer incorporated light snaps into the performance as a stand-in down beat.



(Read: Top 25 Albums of 2019 (So Far))

You can feel how captivated the Kimmel audience was, as they were completely silent throughout his performance. His ability to execute such a chill-inducing delivery with so little musical assistance is truly astounding. Watch for yourself below.

Last we heard from Blake was when he shared the Frank Lebon-directed music video for “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”. In addition to the clip, Blake announced some stateside tour dates to go along with his slots at Austin City Limits early next month. Tickets to all his upcoming shows can be found here.