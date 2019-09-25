We’re back in the car again: Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, Laura Dern returning for Jurassic World 3

Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neil, and Laura Dern in Jurassic Park

It looks like Amblin Entertainment spared no expense in getting the cast together for Jurassic World 3. Director Colin Trevorrow has revealed that original Jurassic Park stars Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern will all be reprising their iconic roles in the upcoming sequel.

The announcement came during a screening of the new Battle of Big Rock short in Los Angeles on Tuesday night (via The Hollywood Reporter). It’s huge news for Jurassic Park fans, as the trio of actors haven’t appeared in the series together since the classic 1993 original. As Dr. Ian Malcom, Goldblum headlined 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park, while Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant took the lead in 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Dern’s paleobotanist character Dr. Ellie Sattler also briefly appeared in JPIII, and Goldblum cameoed in last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.



Exactly how the three will tie into the story or how deep their roles will actually be is not yet know,. We do know that Trevorrow is working on a script alongside Emily Carmichael based on a story he broke with writing partner Derek Connolly. Trevorrow, who directed and co-wrote the first two entries in the rebooted franchise, will also executive-produce alongside Steven Spielberg.

Jurassic World 3 is set to stomp into theaters on June 11th, 2021. Get a teaser of the kind of world Dr. Malcolm, Dr. Grant, and Dr. Sattler will be entering by watching the Jurassic World: Battle of Big Rock short below.