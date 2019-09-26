Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to headline 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to play 2020 NFL Halftime Show

The NFL is adding some latin flair to next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the festivities scheduled to take place February 2nd, 2020 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.



“Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl,” Lopez said in a statement. “And now it’s made even more special not only because it’s the NFL’s 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can’t wait to show what us girls can do on the world’s biggest stage.”

Added Shakira, “I’m so honored to be taking on one of the world’s biggest stages in the company of a fellow female artist to represent Latinos and Latinas from the U.S. and all over the world — and to top it off, on my birthday! This is a true American dream and we are going to bring the show of a lifetime!”

This marks the first Super Bowl Halftime Show staged in collaboration with JAY-Z’s Roc Nation. Earlier this summer, JAY-Z was brought on to serve as the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist” and assist in the curation and production of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and other league concert events.

Lopez recently wrapped her first North American tour in more than six years. She’s currently drawing Oscar buzz for her standout performance in the film Hustlers.

Shakira, who is represented by Roc Nation in a management capacity, recently completed an extensive world tour in support of her 2017 album, El Dorado.