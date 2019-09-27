Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish to play “Jingle Ball Tour 2019”

BTS to appear on "Jingle Ball Tour"

Taylor Swift, BTS, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X are among the acts set to participate in this year’s “Jingle Ball Tour”.

Produced by iHeartRadio, the 12-city outing also promises appearances from Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, Monsta X, Halsey, and French Montana, among other.



The holiday tour, which features alternating lineups by city, launches December 1st in Tampa, Florida. The itinerary also includes dates in Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Appropriately, the tour is saving its biggest lineup for Madison Square Garden on December 13th, as Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Lizzo, and Camila Cabello are all set to appear. For those who can’t be in attendance, the show will be streamed live on CWTV.com and on iHeartRadio stations. It will also be rebroadcast on the CW Network on December 19th.

See the full tour schedule and each respective lineup below. Tickets go on sale beginning October 11th, but you can also buy tickets here.

Jingle Ball Tour Dates:

12/01 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (Lizzo, Sam Smith, French Montana, Normani)

12/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dickies Arena (Lizzo, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello, LAUV)

12/06 – Los Angeles, LA @ The Forum (Katy Perry, BTS, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Sam Smith, Camila Cabello)

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic (Lil Nas X, Charlie Puth, Quinn XCII)

12/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (Katy Perry, Camila Cabello, 5SOS, Monsta X)

12/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center (Halsey, Lizzo, 5SOS, Monsta X)

12/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Halsey, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Monsta X)

12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Halsey, 5SOS, Lizzo, Charlie Puth)

12/16 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena (Halsey, Khalid, French Montana, Lewis Capaldi)

12/18 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (Jonas Brothers, French Montana, NF, Niall Horan)

12/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena (Jonas Brothers, Khalid, Niall Horan, French Montana)

12/22 – Miami, FL @ BB&T Center (Jonas Brothers, Khalid, French Montana, Niall Horan)