John Carpenter announces Halloween: Expanded Edition score

Michael Myers won’t return to theaters until next October for Halloween Kills. However, John Carpenter has plenty of tricks and treats for you this season. The Master of Horror has just announced an expanded edition of his score to last year’s blockbuster reboot.

Featuring 28 additional minutes of music from the film, a press release insists this new edition offers “a more complete, immersive listening experience” by adding a total of 24 cues that are spread across two more sides of vinyl on the deluxe double LP version.



In addition to brand new artwork, which you can preview below, the vinyl itself will be released in a litany of iterations. We’ve gone ahead and listed them all for you below. Personally, we’re partial to the Bull Moose exclusive ourselves, but hey, we like spooky.

— Main Version: LP1 Orange / LP2 Black – 7500 copies

— Red & Yellow Flicker (Vinyl Me Please Exclusive) – 500 copies

— Neon Orange (F.Y.E. Exclusive) – 500 copies

— Pool of Blood (Bull Moose Exclusive) – 400 copies

— Orange-in-Clear inset w/ Black Splatter (Newbury Comics Exclusive) – 500 copies

— Orange w/ Black Splatter (Waxwork Exclusive) – 1000 copies

— Glow in the Dark Splatter (SB Mailorder Exclusive) – 1000 copies

— Blue w/ Red Splatter (Sacred Bones Record Society Exclusive) – 150 copies

— Orange & Silver Starburst (Discogs Exclusive) – 500 copies

This vinyl comes home on October 18th via Sacred Bones. Until then, revisit our Composer of the Year interview with Carpenter from last December, in which he confirmed he’ll be back for more sequels, and also stream our podcast review of the new film below.

Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS

Halloween: Expanded Edition Artwork:

Halloween: Expanded Edition Tracklist:

01. Intro (1:15)

02. Aaron Meets Michael (2:39)

03. Halloween Theme (3:02)

04. Laurie’s Theme (0:45)

05. Aaron and Dana Enter Laurie’s Compound (1:03)

06. Laurie’s Past (1:07)

07. Prison Montage (2:47)

08. Laurie Breaks Down (1:26)

09. Karen’s Flashback (0:43)

10. Lumpy Explores Crash (0:35)

11. Michael Kills (0:34)

12. Hawkins Arrives at Crash Site (1:30)

13. Dana’s in the Shower

14. The Story of Judith’s Death

15. The Gas Station

16. Michael Kills Again

17. Gas Station Aftermath

18. The Shape Returns

29. The Boogeyman

20. The Shape Kills

21. Hawkins Called to Babysitter’s House

22. Laurie Sees the Shape

23. Babysitter Aftermath

24. Sartain Meets Laurie

25. Looking for Allyson

26. Wrought Iron Fence

27. The Shape Hunts Allyson

28. Talking to Cops

29. Allyson Discovered

30. Gun Closet

31. Halloween Theme (I’ve Got Eyes)

32. Sartain’s Gone Mad

33. Say Something

34. Through the Woods

35. Ray’s Goodbye

36. The Shape Attacks Laurie

37. The Shape is Monumental

38. Searching for the Shape

39. Mannequin Panic

40. Death Drum

41. The Shape and Laurie Fight

42. The Grind

43. Trap the Shape

44. The Shape Burns

45. Halloween Triumphant