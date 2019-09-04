John Carpenter announces Halloween: Expanded Edition score

Michael Myers won’t return to theaters until next October for Halloween Kills. However, John Carpenter has plenty of tricks and treats for you this season. The Master of Horror has just announced an expanded edition of his score to last year’s blockbuster reboot.
Featuring 28 additional minutes of music from the film, a press release insists this new edition offers “a more complete, immersive listening experience” by adding a total of 24 cues that are spread across two more sides of vinyl on the deluxe double LP version.
In addition to brand new artwork, which you can preview below, the vinyl itself will be released in a litany of iterations. We’ve gone ahead and listed them all for you below. Personally, we’re partial to the Bull Moose exclusive ourselves, but hey, we like spooky.
— Main Version: LP1 Orange / LP2 Black – 7500 copies
— Red & Yellow Flicker (Vinyl Me Please Exclusive) – 500 copies
— Neon Orange (F.Y.E. Exclusive) – 500 copies
— Pool of Blood (Bull Moose Exclusive) – 400 copies
— Orange-in-Clear inset w/ Black Splatter (Newbury Comics Exclusive) – 500 copies
— Orange w/ Black Splatter (Waxwork Exclusive) – 1000 copies
— Glow in the Dark Splatter (SB Mailorder Exclusive) – 1000 copies
— Blue w/ Red Splatter (Sacred Bones Record Society Exclusive) – 150 copies
— Orange & Silver Starburst (Discogs Exclusive) – 500 copies
This vinyl comes home on October 18th via Sacred Bones. Until then, revisit our Composer of the Year interview with Carpenter from last December, in which he confirmed he’ll be back for more sequels, and also stream our podcast review of the new film below.
Listen and subscribe via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Podchaser | RSS
Halloween: Expanded Edition Artwork:
Halloween: Expanded Edition Tracklist:
01. Intro (1:15)
02. Aaron Meets Michael (2:39)
03. Halloween Theme (3:02)
04. Laurie’s Theme (0:45)
05. Aaron and Dana Enter Laurie’s Compound (1:03)
06. Laurie’s Past (1:07)
07. Prison Montage (2:47)
08. Laurie Breaks Down (1:26)
09. Karen’s Flashback (0:43)
10. Lumpy Explores Crash (0:35)
11. Michael Kills (0:34)
12. Hawkins Arrives at Crash Site (1:30)
13. Dana’s in the Shower
14. The Story of Judith’s Death
15. The Gas Station
16. Michael Kills Again
17. Gas Station Aftermath
18. The Shape Returns
29. The Boogeyman
20. The Shape Kills
21. Hawkins Called to Babysitter’s House
22. Laurie Sees the Shape
23. Babysitter Aftermath
24. Sartain Meets Laurie
25. Looking for Allyson
26. Wrought Iron Fence
27. The Shape Hunts Allyson
28. Talking to Cops
29. Allyson Discovered
30. Gun Closet
31. Halloween Theme (I’ve Got Eyes)
32. Sartain’s Gone Mad
33. Say Something
34. Through the Woods
35. Ray’s Goodbye
36. The Shape Attacks Laurie
37. The Shape is Monumental
38. Searching for the Shape
39. Mannequin Panic
40. Death Drum
41. The Shape and Laurie Fight
42. The Grind
43. Trap the Shape
44. The Shape Burns
45. Halloween Triumphant