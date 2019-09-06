John Mayer transcends space and time on new song “Carry Me Away”: Stream*

John Mayer

John Mayer has shared a breezy new song called “Carry Me Away”.

“Carry Me Away” appears to be a standalone single. It plays up crashing percussion and a joyful levity because of the song’s layered but stripped-down structure. The lyrics may be simple, but in turn it offers listeners a chance to get lost in time and put their feet up. Mayer certainly sounds like he is. Maybe that’s a perk of going sober? Between this new single and the previously released “I Guess I Just Feel Like”, it looks like he loves the leisurely joy of slowing down lately.



In the accompanying music video for “Carry Me Away”, Mayer can be seen cuddling with an old dog and cracking jokes while creating the song in a studio. It’s a hodgepodge visual that plays into the cozy feeling of the song, while also showing his sense of humor. Check it out below.

Mayer deserves some time to chill given how many shows he’s been playing lately — and because he’s supposedly not a dick anymore. With frequent Dead & Company tours as well as solo jaunts, he’s certainly been busy on the road. There’s still time to see the guitar icon on the road, as he has a few more solo shows left before Dead & Company tour this fall. Get tickets to his solo shows here, and to Dead & Company’s upcoming dates here.