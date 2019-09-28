Jon Voight on impeachment of Donald Trump: “This is war”

Jon Voight

The walls are finally caving in on Donald Trump as each day brings a new, damaging leak regarding his past inappropriate interactions with world leaders and his administration’s attempts to cover them up. However, there are a few patriots unhinged Fox News viewers still standing by him. Chief among them? Jon Voight.

Throughout Trump’s tenure as president, Voight has posted bizarre video propaganda to Twitter touting Trump as the “greatest American president since Abraham Lincoln”, and arguing that Trump can’t possibly be a racist because racism was “solved long ago.”



Now, as Democrats launch an impeachment inquiry into Trump, the former Academy Award-winning actor is again coming to his defense. Voight’s message? “This is war.”

“This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country, and made us safe and great again. Let me stand with our president,” Voight declares. “Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment.

“This radical left are destructive,” he adds. “Their codes of what is supposed to be are corrupt with lies, deceits, and anger, and we ask why? We ask how can a human being have such anger towards the greatness of our country’s glory. I’ll tell you why: because for so long their anger has been growing, and with such deep pain, with no open heart, of loving and seeing the truth.”

What Void failed to mention is that the guy leading the Republican side is a five-time Vietnam draft dodger.