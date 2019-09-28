R.I.P. José José, famed Mexican singer dead at 71

José José

José José, the famed Mexican singer heralded as “The Prince of Song”, has died at the age of 71.

According to TMZ, José died in a South Florida hospital on Saturday (September 28th). A cause of death was not immediately known, but he had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017.



A tenor vocalist and balladeer, José José was one of the most popular and best selling Latin pop artists in history. His 1983 album, Secretos, has sold over seven million copies to date. His subsequent four albums, 1984’s Reflexiones, 1985’s Promesas, 1986’s Siempre Contigo, and 1987’s Soy Así, all went No. 1 on the Billboard Latin Charts. During this span, he was also nominated for five consecutive Latin Pop Performance Grammy Awards and headlined Madison Square Garden.

In 2004, José José was the recipient of the Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below, revisit some of José José’s most notable hits: