Josh Homme announces Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12

Desert Sessions, photo by Andreas Neumann

Word surfaced earlier this month that Josh Homme would be releasing a new round of Desert Sessions for the first time in 16 years. Now, he’s made it official: Vol. 11 & 12, respectively titled Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels, will be released on October 25th through Matador Records.

According to a press release, Vols. 11 & 12 were primarily recorded during a six-day span in December 2018 at Rancho De La Luna studios in Joshua Tree, CA. Homme was joined by an impressive list of collaborators, including Les Claypool, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears, Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, and Mike Kerr of Royal Blood.



Pre-orders for a limited-edition vinyl of the release are now ongoing. Below, you can find the artwork, eight-song tracklist, and a comedic video of Homme promoting the release.

Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 Artwork:

Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 Tracklist:

01. Move Together (lead vocal: Billy F. Gibbons)

02. Noses in Roses Forever (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

03. Far East for the Trees

04. If You Run (lead vocal: Libby Grace)

05. Crucifire (lead vocal: Mike Kerr)

06. Chic Tweetz (vocals: Töôrnst Hülpft, Matt Berry)

07. Something You Can’t See (lead vocal: Jake Shears)

08. Easier Said Than Done (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)