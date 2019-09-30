Justin Bieber bought two $35,000 exotic kittens from a breeder

Justin Bieber with his new exotic cats Sushi and Tuna

There are tens of thousands of precious dogs and cats currently in shelters and pet rescues, looking for loving homes. Justin Bieber, however, opted instead to purchase two exotic kittens from a breeder for $35,000.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, recently purchased two Savannah cats named Sushi and Tuna from an Illinois-based breeder called Select Exotics. According to the company’s website, Select Exotics works with leading geneticists to “produce the best in wild-looking, healthy cats that are loaded with personality.” As such, Bieber and Baldwin paid $20,000 and $15,000 for Sushi and Tuna, respectively.



Opponents of breeding, such as PETA and the Big Cat Rescue, argue that the practice “fuel[s] the animal overpopulation crisis, and every time someone purchases a puppy or a kitten instead of adopting from an animal shelter, homeless animals lose their chance of finding a home—and will be euthanized.” Additionally, in some cases, especially when inbreeding is used, animals can suffer “painful and life-threatening genetic defects.”

Also, you don’t need to go to a breeder to find an exotic cat. Take it from someone who has a F5 serval… adopted straight from a shelter.

So, yeah, don’t be like Justin Breeder; opt to adopt!