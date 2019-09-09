Kero Kero Bonito share new song “When the Fires Come”: Stream

Kero Kero Bonito, photo by Mia Sakai

Kero Kero Bonito have released a new song called “When the Fires Come”, which they’ve shared alongside its accompanying video. It arrives a few months after the band’s previous standalone single, “The Open Road”, dropped back in February.

“When the Fires Come” is the lead track from Kero Kero Bonito’s next project. There aren’t many more details on that upcoming release, but it will serve as a follow-up to the British electro-pop act’s last full-length, 2018’s surprise Time ‘n’ Place.



In a press release, the band said the new single is about “… the worldwide wildfires heralding the seemingly imminent climate change apocalypse. It was partially inspired by our experience on tour in North California last year, when we got caught underneath the smoke cloud from the Camp Fire.”

Lead singer Sarah Midori Perry ushers in grand proclamations and observations in the track’s chorus. With a confident sense of tongue-in-cheek irony, she sings, “All around the world they weep now they know it’s true/ The sun’s returned to send us home to earth/ Everybody takes their time making work to do/ But no one will be left here to remember us.” The central melody is focused around a gleeful, synth-y pan flute progression, adding to that sense of dysphoric nostalgia.

The James Hankins-directed video finds the band exploring an array of natural landscapes, from lush forests to desolate deserts. There is something extremely unnerving about the way Perry smiles while singing about the world ending in that baby-voiced tone. With the visuals and song together, “When the Fire Comes” becomes subversively confrontational in both instrumental construction and delivery.

Watch the clip below.

Kero Kero Bonito are also headed out on tour this fall, kicking off with a pair of shows in Russia at the end of this week before a North American leg launches in October. Their full schedule is listed below, and tickets can be purchased here.

Kero Kero Bonito 2019 Tour Dates:

09/13 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ The Place

09/14 – Moscow, RU @ Pluton

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East #

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

10/05 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground #

10/06 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall #

10/08 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

10/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

10/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

10/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre #

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre #

10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop #

10/16 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

10/17 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre #

10/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre #

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe #

10/22 – Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth Bar #

10/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

10/27 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

10/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver #

10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom #

10/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

11/01 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern #

11/02 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

11/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall #

11/06 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

11/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger #

11/08 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar #

11/09 – New Orleans, LA @ The Republic #

11/10 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury #

11/12 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive #

11/13 – Orlando, FL @ The Social #

11/14 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum #

11/15 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/07 – Singapore, SG @ The Alex Blake Charlie Sessions @ Pasir Panjang Power Station

# = w/ Negative Gemini