Marvel head Kevin Feige developing new Star Wars movie

Kevin Feige, photo via Syfy.com

Kevin Feige, the man responsible for turning Marvel into the most lucrative movie franchise in Hollywood history, now has his sights set on Disney’s other major IP.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Feige is currently developing a new Star Wars movie.



In a statement to THR, Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn confirmed Feige is working with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy in “pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling.”

“Knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together,” Horn added.

Details on Feige’s vision are being kept close to the vest as of now, though THR reports that he has already spoken to one major actor about a specific role.

Of course, Star Wars fans have plenty more to look forward to beyond Feige’s project. Game of Thrones show runners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff and Last Jedi director Rian Johnson are both developing new theatrical trilogies set in the Star Wars universe. Meanwhile, three Star Wars-themed projects are coming to the Disney+ streaming platform: Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, and a Rogue One prequel with Diego Luna.

Hopefully George Lucas sees something he actually likes.