Menu

Film

THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

Kevin Hart injured after car crashes in Malibu Hills

Hart and the vehicle's driver both suffered "major back injuries"

by
on September 01, 2019, 5:18pm
0 comments
Kevin Hart may still host Oscars after all
Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart was seriously injured after his vehicle veered off the road in the Malibu Hills early Sunday morning.

TMZ reports that a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda owned by Hart crashed into a ditch off Mulholland Highway around 1:00 a.m. local time. The driver (who was not Hart) lost control and rolled down an embankment, leaving the driver, Hart, and a third person trapped inside.

Hart and the vehicle’s driver both sustained “major back injuries” and were treated at a local hospital, according to TMZ. The third victim, a woman, did not require hospital treatment.

Police say the vehicle’s driver had not been drinking.

Hart purchased the Plymouth Barracuda as a 40th birthday present to himself back in July.

Previous Story
Joaquin Phoenix details enormous weight loss, developing his laugh for Joker role
No comments