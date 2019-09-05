Kevin Spacey spotted performing with Spanish street band: Watch

Kevin Spacey performs with Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey has been spotted out on the town a number of times now ever since prosecutors decided to drop their criminal case against him in July. Spacey was brazen enough to host a poetry pop-up (pity) party at the National Roman Museum last month, and just earlier this week, he was seen performing live music on the streets of Spain late into the night.

As TMZ reports, Spacey befriended a street band in Seville named Tuna de Derecho de Sevilla. The band originally just wanted a photo with the former House of Cards star, but their encounter turned into a full-on, 2 a.m. street gig.



Spacey and the group played the Ritchie Valens hit “La Bamba”, followed by The Beatles’ version of “Twist and Shout”. In addition to singing, the 60-year-old actor excitedly tried his hand at the acoustic guitar.

Check out video footage and pics from the evening below. Despite his tainted reputation, Spacey is clearly in very good spirits these days and unafraid to be in the spotlight again.

Although Spacey’s case in Massachusetts is no more, Scotland Yard has been investigating other sexual assault allegations against the Oscar winner.