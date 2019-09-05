Kim Petras announces “The Clarity Tour”

Kim Petras "The Clarity Tour"

Following her sold-out summer trek, Kim Petras is ready to hit the road once again. The rising German pop star has announced “The Clarity Tour” in support of her well-received Clarity project released in June.

Set for the fall, the jaunt will see Petras play to crowds all across North America. From late October through early December, the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan associate will visit cities such as Vancouver, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, and Charlotte. Also part of the itinerary are Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and San Diego.



(Read: Get Proud: 10 Must-See LGBTQ+ Musicians on Tour This Summer)

Along with Clarity, these dates come amidst the release of Petras’ new mixtape, Turn Off the Light Vol. 2, due out October 1st. The collection serves as the follow-up to last year’s first Halloween-inspired installment. Additionally, Petras recently teamed with fellow pop artist MAX for a new remix of “Love Me Less”.

“The Clarity Tour” tickets go on sale to the public September 6th. You can get tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.

Kim Petras 2019 Tour Dates:

10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland theater

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

11/03 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner

11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/01 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

Check out the “Love Me Less” remix and Clarity single “Do Me” below.