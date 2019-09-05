Kim Petras announces “The Clarity Tour”

Following her sold-out summer trek, Kim Petras is ready to hit the road once again. The rising German pop star has announced “The Clarity Tour” in support of her well-received Clarity project released in June.
Set for the fall, the jaunt will see Petras play to crowds all across North America. From late October through early December, the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan associate will visit cities such as Vancouver, Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Orlando, Atlanta, and Charlotte. Also part of the itinerary are Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and San Diego.
Along with Clarity, these dates come amidst the release of Petras’ new mixtape, Turn Off the Light Vol. 2, due out October 1st. The collection serves as the follow-up to last year’s first Halloween-inspired installment. Additionally, Petras recently teamed with fellow pop artist MAX for a new remix of “Love Me Less”.
“The Clarity Tour” tickets go on sale to the public September 6th. You can get tickets to all of her upcoming dates here.
Kim Petras 2019 Tour Dates:
10/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/22 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Roseland theater
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
10/28 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
11/03 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/04 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/08 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
11/11 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
11/14 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner
11/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/20 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
11/22 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
11/27 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
11/30 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
12/01 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
12/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
12/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
12/08 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
Check out the “Love Me Less” remix and Clarity single “Do Me” below.