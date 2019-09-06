Korn release new song “Can You Hear Me”, announce podcast series: Stream

Korn, via Roadrunner Records

Korn have unleashed a new song called “Can You Hear Me” off their upcoming album, The Nothing. In addition to the new song, the band has announced a podcast series that shares a title with the new LP.

According to a press release, the podcast “tells the story of journalist Matt Singer who travels to the small town of Wellden, Kansas, to investigate the mysterious disappearance of a teenage girl. He soon discovers not everything is as it seems in the rural community, and finds himself heading into his own heart of darkness.”



The trailer for the six-part fictionalized The Nothing podcast is actually the visualizer for “Can You Hear Me.” The podcast was co-written by Adam Mason and Simon Boyes (Hangman, Dark Island) and stars Keir O’Donnell (Wedding Crashers, Fargo, Legion), Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter, Black Antenna) and Mikayla S. Campbell. Additional information on the podcast, including including air dates, will be announced soon.

The Nothing will arrive September 13th via Roadrunner Records. “Can You Hear Me” follows previously released songs “Cold” and “You’ll Never Find Me,” the latter of which is currently inside the Top 10 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Pre-orders are now available.

Korn recently wrapped up a co-headlining summer tour with Alice in Chains. As of now, the band’s only remaining 2019 date is a headlining appearance October 13th at Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California.