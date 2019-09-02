Dave Navarro on Raising Mental Health Awareness, Losing Legends, and Covering Ziggy Stardust

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Dave Navarro calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss teaming up with Billy Morrison for their second Above Ground concert, which benefits MusiCares while raising awareness of mental health. Navarro tells us why the organization means so much to him, the tragedy of losing so many of our heroes and friends, and how he keeps a check on his own mental health. The show is also a tribute to the two musician’s love of vinyl, so they’ll be performing David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and The Stooges’ debut LP from front to back alongside Perry Farrell, Gavin Rossdale, Billy Idol, Billy Duffy, and Wayne Kramer.

