Jamila Woods on Finding Stories Within Legacies

Jamila Woods calls up Kyle Meredith to discuss her sophomore record LEGACY! LEGACY! and its unique concept. Each song on the record is named after a hero of hers — from musicians to writers to painters — and Woods weaves their histories into her own narrative. Listen ahead to to hear her ideas behind tracks like “Basquiat”, “Miles”, and “Muddy”, as well as the concept of Afrofuturism as told through “Octavia” and “Sun Ra”.

Grab tickets to Jamila Woods’ upcoming tour dates and catch her support LEGACY! LEGACY! on the road.

