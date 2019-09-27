Little Feat Celebrate 50th Anniversary and Tease New Music

Kyle Meredith With Little Feat

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Little Feat keyboardist Bill Payne gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss the band’s 50th anniversary and tour. The two head back to 1969 to talk about the band’s beginnings and the many sounds they tried out through the years. They revisit the ill-fated 1979 record Down on the Farm, the 1988 comeback record Let It Roll, and even discuss the possibility of new music. Speaking of new music, Payne has also been a longtime member of The Doobie Brothers and we’re told that there will be a new EP for their 50th anniversary, which is coming up next year.

Want to see Little Feat on tour? Get your tickets here.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter