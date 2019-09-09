Luscious Jackson on the Prospects of a New Album

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Luscious Jackson’s Jill Cunniff speaks with Kyle Meredith about the 25th anniversary of the band’s debut, Natural Ingredients, and the 20th anniversary of 1999’s Electric Honey. We hear about the New York scene of the early ’90s, their love of groove-based music and sampling, as well as touring with Beastie Boys, The Breeders, and R.E.M. After that, Cunniff gives the backstory on why the followup to their 1996 breakthrough Fever In Fever Out (which included “Naked Eye”) ended up being their last for 15 years. She also updates us on what the band members have been up to and the prospects of another album.

