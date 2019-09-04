Paula Cole on HAIM Covering Her Hits

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Paula Cole gives Kyle Meredith a call to discuss Revolution, her latest set of new material. They dive into the album’s ties back to ’99’s Amen with its poignant themes and musical nods to Marvin Gaye — including the album’s lone cover of “Mercy Mercy Me”. Cole also talks about giving students tools and inspiration as a teacher at Berklee College of Music, and how her biggest hits keep finding fans in new generations (see: HAIM).

