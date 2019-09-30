Ride Teases A Third Reunion Album

Kyle Meredith With... Ride

Ride vocalist and guitarist Andy Bell gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss their second reunion record This Is Not A Safe Place. Together, they discuss the stories behind “Repetition” and “R.I.D.E.”, how even the big topic songs look inward on this record, and the influence of Basquiat and the late ’80s alternative scene on the material. We’re also told that another new album won’t be far behind.

