Big Thief on How the Environment Influenced Two Hands

Kyle Meredith With... Big Thief

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS



Earlier this year, Big Thief released their third studio album, U.F.O.F., exciting fans and critics alike. That excitement was doubled, however, with the surprise announcement of its follow-up, Two Hands, due out October 11th. Environment plays a big part in the album, as Adrianne Lenker tells Kyle Meredith, not just the alarming news we’re faced with, but also in the way the people who inhabit these songs spend their day within it. Elsewhere in the interview, she also talks about performing the album in full at an early London gig and teases some fan favorites yet to be released.

Want to see Big Thief live? Get tickets here.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty.

Follow on Facebook | Podchaser | Twitter