Tove Lo and Kylie Minogue, photo via Twitter

Tove Lo is just weeks away from the release of her new album, Sunshine Kitty. The follow-up to 2017’s Blue Lips was previewed last month with “Bad as the Boys”, a collaboration with Finland’s Alma. She’s now joining forces with Kylie Minogue on “Really Don’t Like U”.

The effervescent track has a skittering, almost fidgety, quality to it, likely a reflection of its anxiety-inducing subject matter. Together, Tove Lo and Minogue express their disdain for a woman who’s now dating their ex.



(Read: Flow Festival 2019 Review: The Cure, Solange, and Tove Lo Party for the Planet)

“Why, why, why, why did I go to this party?/ Thought I was done feeling sorry/ Know he’d be here with somebody/ Why did it have to be you?” sings Tove Lo, before both pop artists join in on the chorus. “I know I’ve got no right to/ I know I’ve got no right to/ Really, I just don’t like you.”

Stream it below.

Sunshine Kitty officially arrives September 20th. Tove Lo has a couple of tour dates in the coming weeks, and you can get your tickets here.

Minogue and fellow Aussie Nick Cave performed their “Where the Wild Roses Grow” collaboration together earlier this summer at Glastonbury. She also has some dates on her itinerary, and tickets to those shows can be purchased here.

“Really Don’t Like U” Artwork: