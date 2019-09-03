Lamb of God announce 2020 European tour with Kreator and Power Trip

Metal powerhouses Lamb of God and Kreator are teaming up for a co-headlining 2020 trek of Europe and the UK. The spring outing, dubbed the “State of Unrest Tour”, will feature support from Power Trip.

Virginia metallers Lamb of God, who’ve been going strong for a quarter century, are currently working on a follow up to 2015’s VII: Sturm und Drang. The upcoming album will be their first without founding drummer Chris Adler, whom the band parted ways with earlier this summer.



“It’s always a blast when you tour with someone for the first time, so we’re looking forward to hitting the road with Kreator, as well as getting some more hang time with our maniac pals in Power Trip,” stated Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe. “See ya in March and April!”

Germany’s Kreator, meanwhile, have been bringing the metal since the early ’80s as a pioneer of the thrash scene. Their most recent album, Gods of Violence, was released in 2017.

Kreator frontman Mille Petrozza added, “Hordes of Europe! It is my pleasure to introduce the ‘State of Unrest’ tour; for too long European and American metal has been divided and now it is time for unity! We are excited to be playing our only European shows of 2020 with the mighty Lamb of God and support from one of my favorite new thrash bands, Power Trip. It’s going to be a wild night of metal celebration – DO NOT MISS OUT!”

The “State of Unrest Tour” kicks off March 27th in Stockholm, Sweden, and runs through an April 25th show in London. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 6th, at this location, and will also be available here once shows sell out. See the full itinerary below.

Lamb of God, Kreator, and Power Trip 2020 Tour Dates:

03/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan

03/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Forum Black Box

03/30 – Oulu, FI @ Teatria

03/31 – Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall Black Box

04/02 – Kraków, PO @ Tauron Arena

04/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

04/04 – Oberhausen, DE @ Turbinenhalle

04/05 – Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof

04/07 – Zurich, CH @ Samsung Hall

04/08 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

04/09 – Ludwigsburg, DE @ MHP Arena

04/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

04/14 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

04/15 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/17 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

04/18 – Saarbrücken, DE @ Saarlandhalle

04/19 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/21 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

04/22 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

04/23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

04/24 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

04/25 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton