Lana Del Rey covers Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored” for BBC: Stream

Lana Del Rey (photo by Philip Cosores) and Ariana Grande

Along with the California coast, Lana Del Rey’s music and aesthetic have drawn heavily on the 1960s. An especially major influence was the Laurel Canyon scene of that era, which she directly references on her new album, Norman Fucking Rockwell!. Now, Del Rey has brought that sound to the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge with her cover of Ariana Grande’s “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored”.

Speaking to host Clara Amfo, Del Rey said she “tried to bring a little bit of earthiness into” her rendition of the thank u, next single — and she succeeded. In Del Rey’s hands, Grande’s glossy pop was stripped away for something more organic and even jangly.



Prior to her in-studio performance, Del Rey joked about all the Grande song options given to her. “I thought about sending her a screenshot a couple days ago where they gave me a list of preferred covers of which she had like seven songs that were listed so that she wouldn’t just think I was a mega fan, but I didn’t do it,” she remarked.

Mega fan or not, Grande seems to have really enjoyed Del Rey’s take. “oh my god @lanadelrey i love u so very very much,” Grande tweeted on Monday.

Hear Del Rey’s cover over on the BBC website (scroll to the 2:08:00 mark). In the same session, she also performed her Sublime cover.

Del Rey will support the very good Norman Fucking Rockwell! on tour, and you can purchase tickets here.

Meanwhile, Del Rey, Grande, and Miley Cyrus have a new collaborative single in the new Charlie’s Angels sequel.