Liam Gallagher stages a comeback in the first trailer for new documentary As It Was: Watch

Liam Gallagher in As It Was trailer

Later this month, Liam Gallagher returns with Why Me? Why Not, his sophomore solo album. To coincide with its release, the Oasis rocker will also unveil a new documentary titled As It Was. The film chronicles the rise and fall of Gallagher’s career, especially in the years immediately following the Oasis split in 2009.

As the documentary’s first trailer reveals, As It Was features scenes in which Gallagher grapples with his near obscurity (in the above image Gallagher tells reporters, “No one knows who I am anymore”). There are also ones that highlight the Manchester songwriter’s roaring comeback as a solo artist, including that viral 2015 Irish pub performance and the recording of his 2017 debut LP, As You Were.



Although the clip doesn’t include brother Noel, it’s hard to imagine the film making no mention of their constant sibling rivalry or fans’ repeated calls for an Oasis reunion.

Watch the trailer below.

As It Was arrives in theaters September 13th, just a week prior to the release of new album Why Me? Why Not. Gallagher will be on the road all fall in support of both projects. Grab your tickets here.

The film was helmed by documentary veteran Gavin Fitzgerald and Charlie Lightening, who previously worked on projects about Paul McCartney and Jamiroquai. An official synopsis reads thusly,

“Liam Gallagher: As It Was” tells the honest and emotional story of how one of rock music’s most electrifying frontmen fell from the dizzying heights of his champagne supernova years as part of the band Oasis into a musical wilderness of ostracism, booze, and bitter legal battles. In his own words, hear how Liam fought his way back, turning his fall from superstardom into the launch of a visionary solo career. With unparalleled access to every area of his life, directors Charlie Lightening and Gavin Fitzgerald invite us backstage for a no-holds-barred look at one of the most talked-about and charismatic artists of his generation.