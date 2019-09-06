Life of Agony unveil video for new song “Lay Down”: Watch

Life of Agony, photo by Gino DePinto

Life of Agony will release their sixth album, The Sound of Scars, this fall. In anticipation of its release, the veteran alt-metal band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the brand-new track “Lay Down”.

The Sound of Scars arrives on October 11th, nearly 26 years to the day that Life of Agony’s first album, River Runs Red, was released. In fact, the new LP serves as a sequel to the debut effort, telling the story of what happened to the troubled teenager who served as the lyrical center of the 1993 debut.



“Lay Down”, which follows first single “Scars”, features singer Mina Caputo delivering the powerful chorus, “I won’t lay down and die.” As bassist Alan Robert explained, “It’s an anthem for survivors. We’ve all been through situations in our lives where everything seems completely hopeless. ‘Lay Down’ is about believing in yourself when no one else will. Times when you really have to dig down deep to find that that last ounce of strength to keep on going.”

The video (watch below) was filmed at New Jersey’s White Hill Mansion, a building that is more than 250 years old, and has been investigated for paranormal activity on numerous occasions. “You could absolutely feel the spirits in those rooms,” said Robert of the video shoot. “Especially in the basement where we heard that a murder took place.”

Pre-orders of The Sound of Scars are available now, while the band’s upcoming tour dates can be seen below.

Life of Agony 2019 Tour Dates:

10/22 – London, UK @ Islington Academy

10/23 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

10/25 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute2

10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy

10/27 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/29 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece

11/01 – Torhout, BE @ De Mast

11/02 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk

11/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

11/06 – Hannover, DE @ Musikzentrum

11/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik

11/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Juz Hallschlag

11/10 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo

11/12 – Graz, AU @ PPC

11/13 – Vienna, AU @ Flex

11/15 – Leuven, BE @ Depot

11/16 – Hengelo, NL @ Metropool

11/17 – Munster, DE @ Sputnikhalle

12/11 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault @ Greasy Luck

12/13 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source de Martinière

12/14 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar

12/15 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey

12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

12/18 – London, ON @ Rum Runners

12/19 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

12/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom