Life of Agony unveil video for new song “Lay Down”: Watch

Life of Agony will release their sixth album, The Sound of Scars, this fall. In anticipation of its release, the veteran alt-metal band has teamed up with Heavy Consequence to premiere the video for the brand-new track “Lay Down”.
The Sound of Scars arrives on October 11th, nearly 26 years to the day that Life of Agony’s first album, River Runs Red, was released. In fact, the new LP serves as a sequel to the debut effort, telling the story of what happened to the troubled teenager who served as the lyrical center of the 1993 debut.
“Lay Down”, which follows first single “Scars”, features singer Mina Caputo delivering the powerful chorus, “I won’t lay down and die.” As bassist Alan Robert explained, “It’s an anthem for survivors. We’ve all been through situations in our lives where everything seems completely hopeless. ‘Lay Down’ is about believing in yourself when no one else will. Times when you really have to dig down deep to find that that last ounce of strength to keep on going.”
The video (watch below) was filmed at New Jersey’s White Hill Mansion, a building that is more than 250 years old, and has been investigated for paranormal activity on numerous occasions. “You could absolutely feel the spirits in those rooms,” said Robert of the video shoot. “Especially in the basement where we heard that a murder took place.”
Pre-orders of The Sound of Scars are available now, while the band’s upcoming tour dates can be seen below.
Life of Agony 2019 Tour Dates:
10/22 – London, UK @ Islington Academy
10/23 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
10/25 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute2
10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Club Academy
10/27 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/29 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms
10/30 – Bristol, UK @ Fleece
11/01 – Torhout, BE @ De Mast
11/02 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk
11/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
11/04 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio
11/06 – Hannover, DE @ Musikzentrum
11/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Kulturfabrik
11/09 – Stuttgart, DE @ Juz Hallschlag
11/10 – Zurich, CH @ Dynamo
11/12 – Graz, AU @ PPC
11/13 – Vienna, AU @ Flex
11/15 – Leuven, BE @ Depot
11/16 – Hengelo, NL @ Metropool
11/17 – Munster, DE @ Sputnikhalle
12/11 – New Bedford, MA @ The Vault @ Greasy Luck
12/13 – Quebec City, QC @ La Source de Martinière
12/14 – Montreal, QC @ Piranha Bar
12/15 – Ottawa, ON @ The Brass Monkey
12/17 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
12/18 – London, ON @ Rum Runners
12/19 – Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
12/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom