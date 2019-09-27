Lil Tjay pleads to “Hold On” with new track: Stream

Lil Tjay, photo via Instagram

At just 18 years old, hip-hop artist Lil Tjay has already proclaimed himself The Prince of New York. The numbers might just back him up, too; most of his singles have at least 25 million Spotify streams each, with his most popular “Brothers” nabbing over 63 million. That’s all on top of his star feature on this year’s Polo G hit “Pop Out” and scheduled performance at the Big Apple edition of Rolling Loud Festival next month.

Tjay continues to ride the wave today with his newest offering, “Hold On”. The track follows his F.N EP from August and sees the Bronx native in a sentimental mood.



“I think it’s time to shine/ I’ve been waiting so long/ Broski serving time/ He been gone for so long/ And I promise Ima do this sh*t for us, just hold on,” Tjay rap-sings on the track, looking to honor the friends and family he grew up with.

Stream it below. In a tweet, Tjay teased that if enough fans like the song, he just may release his debut album.

The Columbia Records-signed teen has a series of fall tour dates planned out. Purchase your tickets here.