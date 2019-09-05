Liturgy unleash “God of Love”, first song in four years: Stream

Liturgy, via Motormouth Media

New York avant-metal act Liturgy are back with their first new music in four years. The band has unveiled the song, “God of Love”, while also announcing a string of fall tour dates.

Liturgy’s most recent album, The Ark Work, was released in 2015. While there’s no announcement of a new album yet, the eight-minute “God of Love” offers a dynamic work of experimental metal that should get fans excited for more new music.



The band is playing a previously announced show in at Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night (September 6th), and will embark on a string of newly announced West Coast shows in November.

One of those West Coast dates, a November 16th gig at REDCAT in Los Angeles, will be a presentation of Liturgy frontman Hunter Hunt-Hendrix’s Origin of the Alimonies opera. That performance will involve multiple musicians.

Listen to “God of Love” and see Liturgy’s tour itinerary below.

Liturgy Tour Dates:

09/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel *

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ REDCAT (Origin of the Alimonies opera performance)

11/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

11/19 – Portland, OR @ Paris Theater

11/20 – Seattle, WA @ Highline

* = with Deli Girls, Child Abuse, Sadaf, TBHQ