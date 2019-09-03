Lizzo scores first No. 1 single with “Truth Hurts”

Congratulations are due to Lizzo, whose ever-growing career has hit a new high with her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, “Truth Hurts”. (It’s also the track’s second week atop both the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.)

The song is actually two years old, having first been released as a standalone single in 2017. It was included on the deluxe version of Cuz I Love You, Lizzo’s breakthrough full-length, earlier this year. What seems to have sent “Truth Hurts” to the top of the charts, however, was the thrilling and booty-full performance at the MTV VMAs last month. After the show, we said Lizzo’s appearance “felt like a step up in her career,” and it looks like she’s stepped all the way to the top.



This summer, Lizzo also sang “Truth Hurts” on Today and as part of her stellar Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. Two remixes of the track have also recently dropped, one with DaBaby and another from CID. All of this likely helped build awareness and love for the song, aiding in its ascent to No. 1.

With Billie Eilish besting “Old Town Road” two weeks ago and Shawn Mendes taking No. 1 with Camila Cabello last week, this is now the third consecutive week an artist has earned their first No. 1. The last time that happened was in July 2000, when Vertical Horizon (“Everything You Want”), matchbox twenty (“Bent”), and *NSYNC (“It’s Gonna Be Me”) all topped the chart. Lizzo’s reign also brings the number of women who have sat atop the Hot 100 in 2019 to seven, the most to take the top spot since 2014.

Revisit Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” video below.

In related chart news, Taylor Swift’s “Lover” just jumped from No. 19 to No. 10, giving her a total of 25 Top 10 singles. That number ties Elvis Presley for the 10th most Top 10s of all time. Madonna firmly holds the record at 38, with Drake coming in at 35 and The Beatles at 34. Swift doesn’t have many more to go before she takes over Janet Jackson and Elton John (tied at 27) or Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder (28 each).